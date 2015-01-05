Finally, A Fitness Tracker That Looks Like Something You'd Want To Wear

Withings’ Activite is by far the best-looking fitness tracker you can buy, but it’s expensive.

The Swiss-made watch and fitness band sells for $US450, making it one of the priciest wearables out there.

Now, the company has introduced a scaled-down version that’s much more affordable. The new Activite Pop only costs about $US150 and does a lot of the same things as its much more expensive sibling.

And, most importantly, it looks just as good.

When it launches in February, the Pop will be available in off-white, blue, and grey colours, and there are more band styles to come.

It’s an analogue watch with a built-in fitness tracker, so it has one hand for telling the time and another for showing how close you are to your goals.

Once you reach your goal, the watch will gently vibrate to let you kow you completed your objective. Like the standard Activite, it can also monitor your sleep and automatically measure activities like running and swimming.

It’s water resistant up to 30 meters and comes with a watch battery that lasts up to eight months, so there’s no need to recharge it.

In terms of how it actually works, it’s not any different than the Activite. The biggest changes are in the watch’s build quality: while the regular Activite comes with a calf leather band, a stainless steel case, and sapphire glass, the newer model only uses a silicone band and a PVD coated stainless steel casing with mineral glass.

But those differences aren’t too noticeable to the average user, and the price cut seems to be worth it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.