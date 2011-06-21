Within The Tech Industry, An Urge to Cash Out

While Silicon Valley and Wall Street debate whether a new technology bubble is in the making, some early Facebook employees are not taking any chances. They’re leaving the company to cash out on millions of dollars in stock options while Facebook’s valuation continues to soar.



Eric Lefkofsky, the founder of Groupon. Most of $946 million that Groupon raised from investors last winter went to the company's leaders. "If you've seen the world blow up once, you just don't know what's going to happen a year from now," said one former Facebook employee, referring to the dot-com crash a decade ago. Click here to continue reading at the New York Times…