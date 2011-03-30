Here's A Sign That The Job Market Was RED HOT In March

The jobs report for March comes out this Friday, and we really can’t wait.



To whet your appetite comes this cute little chart from DailyJobsUpdate, which looks at Federal tax withholdings, which are updated daily.

As it notes, the 5.53% year over year gain in March receipts was not only better than much of last year, it also comes after the tax cut.

Photo: Daily Jobs Update

