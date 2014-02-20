With WhatsApp, Facebook Will Completely Dominate Australia's Messaging Market

Research predicts Facebook will dominate Australia’s smartphone messaging market after its acquisition of WhatsApp. Photo: Getty

The entity created by Facebook’s $US19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp would make it the dominant messaging application in Australia, according to data from Telsyte.

Telsyte managing director Foad Fadaghi said Skype was currently the dominant brand in Australia based on penetration of the smartphone market, followed by Facebook messenger and WhatsApp.

If the multi-billion dollar deal brokered by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp boss Jan Koum is approved by US regulators, “together they should become number one in Australia,” Fadaghi said.

Currently, based on the firm’s research, Facebook has a 19% market penetration of its application on Australian smartphones, followed by WhatsApp with around 17%.

To put that into perspective, this means roughly one-in-five Australians with a smartphone have one, or both of these applications downloaded.

“Neither of these are the market leader,” he said.

There are roughly 15 million smartphones in Australia, and Telyste estimates WhatsApp has been downloaded roughly 2.5 million times in the country since its launch.

“The market [in Australia] is quite segmented, it’s a very crowded space,” Fadaghi said. “After the acquisition the combined entity should be top of the pile in Australia.”

