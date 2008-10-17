With The Sovereign Bank Purchase America Officially Becomes One Big Loehmann's

Spanish bank Banco Santander (we think that means “Santander Bank”) just bought Sovereign Bank for $1.9 billion after passing on Wachovia (really dodged a bullet there). It’s not only the latest bank merger to be struck amidst the current financial downturn, but it’s also the latest instance of a foreign bank buying a U.S. firm. Here’s a rundown of the European firms who’ve invaded our financial system over the past few weeks:



September 16: Britain’s Barclays buys Lehman Brothers’ US operations for roughly $2 billion

September 22: Mitsubishi Financial Group announces intention to buy a 10-20 per cent stake in Morgan Stanley

September 22-23: Japan’s Nomura buys Lehman Brothers’ Asian ($225 million), European, and Middle Eastern divisions ($2—seriously)

Tally: $10.6 billion of foreign money thanks to the financial crisis.

See Also: Japanese Invasion! Mitsubishi Financial Group Investing $8.4 Billion In Morgan Stanley

Barclays Buys Lehman Wreckage





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.