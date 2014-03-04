With The Falling Dollar, It's Now More Expensive To Live In New Zealand Than Australia

Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide are now among the region’s cheapest cities to visit, new data from the Economist Intelligence Unit reveals.

While Australian cities still ranked among the world’s most expensive, currency fluctuations saw costs in Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide fall behind those in New Zealand.

The Australian dollar fell 14 per cent against the US dollar in 2013, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.3 per cent.

Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide were the world’s 21st, 21st and 37th most expensive cities in today’s bi-annual report, falling 8, 10 and 21 ranks respectively.

New Zealand’s Auckland and Wellington were ranked the world’s 17th and 19th most expensive cities, gaining 2 ranks and 1 rank respectively.

Meanwhile, Sydney and Melbourne remained in the world’s top ten most expensive cities, although each fell 2 positions to 5th and 6th.

Singapore overtook Tokyo as the most expensive city in Asia, and the world, thanks to the Yen falling 18.25 per cent against the US dollar last year.

Via the Economist Intelligence Unit:

