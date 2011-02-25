With The 787 Almost Here, Boeing Is Already Thinking About Its Next aeroplane

This week Boeing officials stated that their first 787s are about 80% done when it comes to their flight testing, so they’re thinking that they’ll finally be able to hit their target delivery date later this year.



Even though the final bits and pieces are still being perfected on the next generation Dreamliner, the aeroplane manufacturer is already dreaming of their next aeroplane.

CEO Jim McNerney might have spilled the beans while speaking at a conference in New York regarding his company’s next great idea:

“We’re gonna do a new aeroplane. We’re not done evaluating this whole situation yet, but our current bias is to not re-engine, is to move to an all-new aeroplane at the end of the decade, or the beginning of the next decade.”

It’s probably going to be something smaller, as Boeing needs a strong competitor to go up against Airbus’ plans for a revised and revamped A320. If something is in the works we’re sure it’s still just on the drawing board, but it’s interesting to know that yet another new plane could be right around the corner—and by that we mean 2020 or later.

Boeing officials were discussing the status of the 787 this week, but didn’t really give any details about what new technologies—including composite parts—could be scaled down to fit into the new single aisle aeroplane. We’re thinking it might be boring old metal, but we’d still be pumped to fly aboard something with that new aeroplane smell.

This post originally appeared at Jaunted.

