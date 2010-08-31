With Paywall Months Away, NYTimes.com Adds Facebook Login Feature

With a paywall just months away, you can now log in to The New York Times’ website via Facebook.



“Those who connect their accounts will see their friends’ public activity, including comments and recs,” writes paidContent’s Staci D. Kramer, who broke the news Monday night ahead of the press release The Times just sent out this morning.

She adds: “Instead of NYTimes.com being perceived as a place to see news and jump, the connected user might be drawn in by what’s going on in his or her network. Conversely, Facebook gets more opportunities for its users to engage.”

Here’s the release:

The New York Times has added another social layer to NYTimes.com with its Log In With Facebook feature, which enables users to link their NYTimes.com and Facebook accounts to recommend and comment, and see the activity their friends choose to share on NYTimes.com.

“Log In With Facebook is the next step in our commitment to the social element of our business – further allowing our readers to share and connect around our content,” said Denise Warren, senior vice president and chief advertising officer, The New York Times Media Group and general manager, NYTimes.com. “With this feature, we are delivering a more engaging, personalised experience on NYTimes.com, and our readers can expect more on this front in the coming months.”

Log In With Facebook is an opt-in feature. To view personalised content, users must connect their Facebook and NYTimes.com accounts, which will allow them to share articles from NYTimes.com with their Facebook friends on the site and on Facebook. For these users, the NYTimes.com home page and article pages will highlight the most popular Times content within Facebook and the user’s network of friends – including comments and recommendations. NYTimes.com users who choose not to connect their accounts will see an aggregate of the most popular Times content within Facebook.

As part of this integration, share tools will be enhanced to allow users to recommend and comment on Times news and features directly from NYTimes.com to Facebook.

For additional information about Log In With Facebook, read the FAQ (http://timespeople.nytimes.com/packages/html/timespeople/faq/social/).

