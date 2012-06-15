Uber Wants To Win A Big App Contest To Get More New York City Users

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Uber, the black car service locator and payment app, just submitted its NYC taxi app application last minute.Even though The NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) has been accepting applications since March, the startup decided to throw its hat into the ring when it realised the opportunities for greatly expanding its user base.



“In New York we already have a fairly large user base. This would be a great service to add to the current offerings,” Josh Mohrer, Uber’s general manager of New York City, said.

The taxi app contest, has been taking proposals for companies to submit a smartphone application that allows taxi customers to pay for fares using their phone. While ease of payment is TLC’s main focus, it is also open to other features like the ability to request a cab by phone, a cab locator, locating lost property, ridesharing capabilities, and a possible reward system. With Uber already having many of these functionalities with its current app, the taxi app was a natural extension for the startup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.