With Morgan Stanley 'Close' To Lead Underwriting Facebook's IPO, This Goldman Banker Won't Be In A Good Mood

The news that Morgan Stanley is “close” to leading Facebook’s IPO will not sit well at Goldman Sachs.



Sure, the report on Facebook’s IPO said Goldman would have a “major role.” But for Goldman Sachs, on IPO like Facebook, the only acceptable “major role” is “lead underwriter.” And that’s the role it is missing.

That means it’s a bad day for the Goldman’s tech, media and telecom banking team. It means it’s an even worse day for the group’s co-head and key banker to Facebook at Goldman, George Lee.

