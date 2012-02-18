With Marketing, The Less You Rely On Google, The Better You Do On Google

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Google Panda struck one year ago. It changed the web publishing landscape forever. The mission of Google Panda of course was to improve Google’s search engine results pages. That is the core of Google, it’s search results, and if the search results aren’t user friendly – Google will lose market share. And if Google looses market share, then the company suffers.Google Panda wants legitimate sites in its results. And if you have a high quality, growing email newsletter, you will be signaling to Google that you have a legitimate site. We recently launched the Famous Daily (http://famousdaily.com), which is centered around a daily email about what makes today special. We aren’t concerned with SEO and we firmly believe that the email newsletter will signal to Google that we are a high quality site.



Here’s 5 ways an email newsletter can improve your Google Ranking.

1) Non-Google Traffic

The more direct traffic a site gets outside of Google – the more likely the site is to be legit. Remember, sites that rely 90% or more for Google traffic aren’t likely to be a quality resource because if they were a quality resource, users would find them through other avenues as well. Email newsletters will send traffic to your site through direct links in the email newsletter. This direct traffic, not involving Google, will signal to Google that your website is legit.

2) On Site Metrics

One factor Google Panda weighs heavily is on site metrics including page views per visit and time spent on site. When a user comes from a search engine, they often know exactly what they want, and thus, they are less likely to browse around your site for a ton of information. When a user comes to your site from an email newsletter, they are more likely to be interested in your site overall and thus – they often spend time on several different pages. The more users coming to your site from an email newsletter, the better your on-site metrics will be – which will help you in Google.

3) Becoming an Authority

When we looked at the winners and losers from each Google Panda update last year – we noticed that recognised brands and sites with authority performed the best.

Websites such as wsj.com, youtube.com,aol.com, and amazon.com have benefited greatly from Google Panda. While smaller, less established websites have been hit. Granted most of us can’t compete with those large websites, but what we can do is focus on becoming an authority. Through having an email newsletter, it is much more likely that users will recognise your site to be an authority in your niche – and over time, Google will take notice.

4) Branded Search Traffic

Another interesting metric Google Panda factors in is branded search traffic. For our website, Famous Daily (http://famousdaily.com) – Google knows that each time someone searches for Famous Daily – that they are looking for us. So, if over time, searches on Google for Famous Daily increase, well then Google will know that more and more users are recognising our site to be an established brand. Users that get your newsletter will have your brand in their head more often, thus they are more likely to search for your brand name in Google.

5) Eliminating the Worry

A good piece of SEO advice is to simply not worry about SEO. Google is going to make changes, and if you live and die by each change – you aren’t going to enjoy being a web publisher.

So, by focusing on building and growing your email list – you can eliminate the worry. And you’ll often notice that those who don’t worry about their traffic from Google, are happy with how much traffic Google is sending their way.

It takes time and effort to get a successful email newsletter going – but if there is one thing that Google Panda has taught us – it’s that the days of doing nothing and having Google send us residual traffic, are long gone.

