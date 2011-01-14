With A Jets Win Sunday, Rex Ryan Will Enter Very Elite Group

Photo: AP

Much like his father, there is no more polarising coach in the NFL right now than Rex Ryan. And while most outside of New York (and even some in New York) just want Rex to shut-up, Ryan the coach, has done some pretty amazing things with his football team.In just his second season as a head coach, Ryan has led the Jets to 20 regular season wins and a 3-1 record in the playoffs. And he is now one win away from a second-straight trip to the AFC championship game.



And with one more win, Rex will become just the 18th coach in the history of the NFL to win four of his first five playoff games. And of those coaches, only six picked up their fourth playoff win in their first two seasons. Not bad.

But that achievement becomes even more remarkable if we consider that Ryan would join a group that is 25-4 in Super Bowls (Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com)…

Of the 18 coaches that have started their playoff career at least 4-1, fourteen would go on to win Super Bowls. In fact, only one (Bum Phillips) has never been to a Super Bowl. Those coaches have won 25 of the 44 Super Bowls played, while losing only four. And that doesn’t even consider the three NFL championships Vince Lombardi won prior to his two Super Bowl wins.

Most of us hate Rex Ryan off the field. But we have to admit, that so far, he is one helluva coach.

