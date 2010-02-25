With Its Acquisition Barely Closed, Blackstone Reels, Will Leave "Killer" Decision To Sea World

Blackstone only bought SeaWorld in October. It was a $2.7 billion purchase.



Now they have the blood of a young SeaWorld trainer on their hands.

We heard back from Blackstone a few moments ago. Here’s what they said:

“It’s a horrible tragedy. Our hearts go out to the young woman’s family and friends.”

As far as the decision on whether or not to kill the whale, Blackstone says “SeaWorld is the expert.”

The PE firm is in “constant communication” with SeaWorld about the matter, but it’s only been a few hours since the woman was killed. “There’s a lot we don’t know yet,” they said.

Is this the end of killer whale show industry?

Will the orca whale (valued at almost $1 million) be replaced if he’s let go?

“We don’t know yet.”

They said SeaWorld will put out a press release soon.

