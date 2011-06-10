With iOS Integration, Twitter Just Scored An Immortality Clause

It’s beyond question that Twitter is an absolutely dominant force in online social networks. along with Facebook, it has emerged as one of the clear winners of the race to capture users and mindshare. With its deep integration into Apple’s iOS 5 software,announced Monday, it has cemented its lead while simultaneously ensuring that it will continue to exist, in one form or another, for the foreseeable future.



Both Apple and Twitter gain quite a lot from its integration into iOS. iPhone users are very happy that Apple has finally delivered a system-level integration with a sharing app widely adopted by most them already. It has partnered with one of the two biggest social networks in the world to give those users access to sharing features throughout the interface including photos, Safari links and more.

