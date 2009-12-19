With Goldman On It's Back, YRC Has Until January 1st To Save Itself

Despite pleas from Jimmy Hoffa, trucking company YRC has an ultimatum: pay up on swap agreements by January 1st or risk being torn apart by creditors:



Bloomberg: YRC Worldwide Inc. has less than two weeks to persuade bondholders to accept a debt exchange and prevent a bankruptcy filing that its employees’ union says may force the biggest U.S. trucking company to liquidate.

YRC, which has pushed back the deadline for the swap three times this month, must complete the tender by Dec. 31 to avoid a $19 million payment of interest and fees that would leave the trucker in an “unsustainable” position, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said yesterday in a regulatory filing.

Read the whole story >>

