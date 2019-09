With the IMF deal basically agreed to, and the Euro back on the rise, today we’re going to try to accomplish what we almost did yesterday — resume our big risk-aversion rally, while selling out of the dollar.



For the most part, everyone that’s not the dollar is up (with a few exception) at this hour.

