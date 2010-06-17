With Crap Phones Like This, It's No Wonder Nokia Is In Trouble

Dan Frommer
Nokia N5

Nokia slashed its guidance today because it’s having trouble competing in the smartphone industry. Shares are down 10% on the news.

Gee, wonder why?

Via Daring Fireball, here’s a look at Nokia’s “new” X5 device, which looks like it was created in 2000.

Hey, Nokia: HTC and even Motorola have figured out that since the iPhone came out in 2007 and embarrassed the rest of the mobile industry, there’s a new standard for smartphone hardware and software.

You’re still nowhere close in terms of hardware or software quality. Your phones still look way too much like they did a decade ago.

This is extremely important to you because smartphones represent the most lucrative chunk of the mobile industry, and a large percentage of your revenue and profit.

Get a clue, or it’s downhill fast.

