With Crap Phones Like This, It's No Wonder Nokia Is In Trouble

Nokia slashed its guidance today because it’s having trouble competing in the smartphone industry. Shares are down 10% on the news.



Gee, wonder why?

Via Daring Fireball, here’s a look at Nokia’s “new” X5 device, which looks like it was created in 2000.

Hey, Nokia: HTC and even Motorola have figured out that since the iPhone came out in 2007 and embarrassed the rest of the mobile industry, there’s a new standard for smartphone hardware and software.

You’re still nowhere close in terms of hardware or software quality. Your phones still look way too much like they did a decade ago.

This is extremely important to you because smartphones represent the most lucrative chunk of the mobile industry, and a large percentage of your revenue and profit.

Get a clue, or it’s downhill fast.

