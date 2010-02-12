With Conan and Jay M.I.A., Hollywood Is Out Making Fools Of Themselves

It’s awards season for Hollywood, which means it’s time for actors like Jeff Bridges and Sandra Bullock to make the rounds on TV’s top talk shows.



Unfortunately for them – and us – the usual line-up of The Late Show with Conan O’Brien and The Jay Leno Show is on hiatus, forcing actors to trek to day-time TV.

As the New York Times Carpetbagger blog points out, this has resulted in a number of Hollywood’s most-respected talent doing very embarrassing things.

Take The Hurt Locker‘s Jeremy Renner playing the piano and singing a self-written song on The View or Avatar director James Cameron speaking in “Avatar language,” Na’vi, on Oprah.

We didn’t think we’d be this quick to say it, but we really miss Conan and Jay.

