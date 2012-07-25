With An $18M Paycheck, Mariah Carey Just Became TV's Highest Paid Judge—Here's Today's Buzz

- Associated PressWhile Jennifer Lopez was holding out for more than her $12 million paycheck to return to “American Idol,” Mariah Carey is getting paid $18 million to act as judge for just one year on the show—making her the highest paid judge in reality television. Carey tweeted her excitement, saying “It’s gonna be so much fun working on American Idol. As a singer-songwriter, I’m excited to help find and nurture new talent. LYM! – MC”
- And the judges aren’t the only changes on “American Idol” in the upcoming season 12, the show will also hold online auditions this year and will have its first-ever “Small Town Audition Bus Tour,” which will visit 10 towns across the country where fans who missed out on big-city auditions can have a chance to compete.
- After being arrested for alleged lewd conduct last week, Fred Willard made light of the situation, tweeting: “Wait til u hear my version; much more PG” and “My review, lousy film, but theatre would make a terrific racquetball court. Full story 2 follow.”
- HBO has just picked up a pilot by Ricky Gervais’ collaborator Stephen Merchant titled “Hello Ladies,” about an Englishman desperately trying to find a gorgeous mate in L.A.
- Demi Moore is reportedly “devastated” and “beyond heartbroken” that Ashton Kutcher is now seriously dating Mila Kunis.
- The adorable yellow minions of “Despicable Me” are getting their own spinoff film in 2014.
- NBC and Shazam are partnering for the London Olympics mobile experience.
- Days before blindsiding Tom Cruise by filing for divorce, Katie Holmes did an interview and photoshoot for the cover of C magazine. In the cover story, Holmes never refers to Cruise by name and when asked if having Suri made her closer to her husband, replied: ‘I don’t know. I mean…I don’t know. People have been having babies a long time.”
