"With All Due Respect, US Policy Is Clueless"

That is easily the Quote Of The Day, and it’s from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble regarding Ben Bernanke’s quantitative easing.



He added: “(The problem) is not a shortage of liquidity. It’s not that the the Americans haven’t pumped enough liquidity into the market and now to say let’s pump more into the market is not going to solve their problems.”

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

