The Economy Could Find Its Way To Emit Less If We Had A Carbon Tax

Yves Smith links to an interesting article about wind power; apparently it’s possible to get a lot more power from a given acreage of wind farm if you design the turbines in a way that minimizes aerodynamic interference. OK, not my field of expertise, to say the least. But there’s a broader point this story brings to mind.Opponents of a strong policy to curb greenhouse gases tend to be fervent believers in the magic of market economies. Yet somehow their faith goes away when it comes to environmental issues. If you seriously believe in markets, you should believe that given the right incentives — namely, putting a price on emissions, through either a tax or a tradable permit scheme — the economy will find lots of ways to emit less. You should definitely not believe, as anti-environmentalists claim, that the result would be economic disaster.



