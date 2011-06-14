With A Budget Deficit Greater Than $5 Billion, Ohio Governor Takes Pot Shot At LeBron

Depending on which politically biased think tank you believe in, Ohio faces a budget shortfall of either $5 billion or $8 billion.



So what better time for Governor John Kasich to waste a few hours drawing up a petty dig at Lebron James?

The Ohio governor issued a proclamation this morning declaring the Dallas Mavericks “honorary Ohioans.”

This is a new level of pettiness. It’s a level of pettiness so wasteful, childish, and insignificant that it’s kind of awesome in the end.

Part of the proclamation reads: “WHEREAS, NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Dirk Nowitzki chose to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2010, forgoing free agency and keeping his talents in Dallas, thus remaining loyal to the team, city and fans for whom he played his entire career.”

Classy, Ohio.

Photo: Ohio Governor’s office

