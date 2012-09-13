With $4.5B to Spend, Marissa Mayer Should Forget The Small Deals And Find A PayPal Or A YouTube

Give Yahoo’s board credit for pulling one thing off: Naming Marissa Mayer as CEO has everyone rooting for Yahoo to win again.
The Valley has always had a soft spot for Yahoo, the way it did for Palm. The halo managed to survive Carol Bartz, but it took a thrashing under the patent-trolling, consultant-loving, resume-bolstering, and generally anti-Valley ethos-having Scott Thompson.
