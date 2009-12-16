With 21% Popular Approval, Is Ben Bernanke The Least Popular Time's Person Of The Year Ever?

Stop and think about the fact that Time Magazine just awarded its Person of the Year award to a man with a 21% approval rating, according to Rasmussen.



It raises the question: is Ben Bernanke the least-liked Person of the Year of all time?

Probably not quite. Hitler, Stalin, and the Ayatollah Khomeini have all won the award.

We’re kind of indifferent on this one, but to some extent the decision is the ultimate elitist move. Basically the message from the editors is: you fools who take your cues from Glenn Beck don’t know jack. We know better; this guy is awesome.

