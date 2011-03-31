With +1, Google Is Going Right After Facebook And Twitter

Today, Google launched +1, a button that users can click on blue links in Google Search results to say, in Google marketing’s words, “this is something you should check out.”



When you click the button, Google tells your friends, family, and the rest of the world that you recommended the link.

Today, +1 buttons are only in Google search results, but Google says that they’ll soon be elsewhere.

We’re guessing you’ll see them in articles, videos, on ads, and even on Amazon product pages.

In short, +1 buttons will be everywhere you see Facebook “like” buttons and Twitter “re-tweet” buttons today – and everywhere they should be in the future.

Speculating, we assume Google will use all the recommendations to not only improve search results, but also to bring content and URLs into some sort of content stream on Google.com that will look a lot like the Twitter stream and the Facebook News Feed looks now.

If Google were really smart, it’d figure out how to send +1 recommendations into users’ Facebook and Twitter streams, too.

Increasingly, people are finding content to consume and things to buy online on Facebook (and to a lesser degree, Twitter) BEFORE they ever get a chance to search for it on Google. +1 is Google’s effort to get in on that action.

Google’s video intro:

