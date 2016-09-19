This video game is such a phenomenon in Poland, they're issuing a stamp to celebrate it

“The Witcher” is a fairly popular series of video games in the West, but in its home country of Poland, it’s so much more. It’s a fantasy universe created for a series of beloved novels, which spawned games of the video and board variety as well as a poorly-received movie.

It’s safe to say author Andrzej Sapkowski’s work holds a special place in Poland. That’s probably why a postage stamp featuring Geralt of Rivia, the main character of the novels and games, is going into circulation this month in Poland.

Here’s how it looks:

The stamp is being circulated by Poczta Polska, the biggest postal operator in Poland. 180,000 stamps will be circulated this month in a limited capacity, “The Witcher” game developer CD Projekt announced.

“The Witcher” universe has a cult following in Poland and Eastern Europe, with growing popularity in the rest of the world, largely thanks to the video games. The series follows the monster slayer-for-hire Geralt as he treks across the world, solving and creating problems for himself and others.

This isn’t the first time “The Witcher” has shown up in an unexpected place. In 2011, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk gave Barack Obama a copy of the video game “The Witcher II: Assassins of Kings” as a gift to commemorate the U.S. president’s visit.

19-year-old Russian air shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina also recently became the coolest person at the Olympics in Rio by sporting several nods to “The Witcher” on her uniform. On the off chance that you live in Poland, love “The Witcher” and need to send some snail mail, go ahead and get one of these stamps.

