This Texas Judge Lets Everyone In Her Courtroom Know She's A Witch

Judge Martha B. Tanner

Photo: Bexar County District Court

Texas state court judge Martha B. Tanner isn’t afraid to call herself names. In fact, she flaunts it.When The Village Voice covered a suit the Church of Scientology filed against its former top executive Debbie Cook back in February, reporter Tony Ortega noticed some interesting decorations adorning Tanner’s bench.



Signs proclaiming, “Yes I’m a witch, deal with it” “The witch is in” and “Thou shalt not whine” covered Tanner’s bench, according to the Voice.

Her clerk didn’t immediately respond to a call Tuesday seeking to verify the signs, but it appears this judge doesn’t take herself too seriously.

