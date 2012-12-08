Swaziland May Soon Raise Taxes On Its Witch Doctors

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Swaziland, the last absolute monarchy in Africa, is considering an increasing the size of a tax that doesn’t exist in much of the Western world.Reuters reports that Mahajodvwa Khumalo, a Member of Parliament, advocates that the government raise the tax on witch doctors (known as ‘sangomas’). He claims these healers have quadrupled their prices, and wants to raise their licensing fee to help fix the budget deficit, which currently runs at about 15 per cent of GDP.



According to the IMF, Swaziland’s funding crisis is due to their status as Africa’s biggest bureaucracy and the refusal of King Mswati III to cut spending on the military or his family.

