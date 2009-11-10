Wish You Could Kill All The Bankers? There's An App For That.

There’s a new way to express your outrage at the Wall Street bailout.



Get really good at “Bailout Wars,” a new iPhone game from French publisher Gameloft.

The iPhone app eatures cash-hungry bankers attempting to raid the White House for bailout cash. Your job is to stop them by tapping bankers, flinging them around, holding and shaking them and even blowing them up. You earn gold for each banker killed, which you can then use to purchase deadlier weapons.

“Each banker, too, has its own particular weakness,” writes Rob Blackwell at American Banker. “While the basic banker can be killed in several ways, stock brokers are resistant to being flung to their deaths (they use their briefcase as a parachute) and must be slammed violently to the ground. High risk investors descend on you from helicopters and must be forcibly crashed while CEOs can only be hurt by the tank, laser beam, or throwing little bankers into them. The game ends when all the bailout cash is stolen.”

“Aside from the dubious morality of featuring a game that involves a wholesale slaughter of the industry I cover, the game is addictively fun,” Blackwell reports.

There’s actually an odd similarity between the mechanics of the game and that all-time banker favourite, BrickBreaker. As the game continues, the bankers come faster and in tricker combinations. If you think of them as falling toward the White House, you can see how it really is BrickBreaker with a more topical theme.

After playing the fun game for a bit our thoughts turned grim: if only there really were a way to keep bankers from looting the public. Sadly, it’s only possible in a video game.

Here’s a video of the game in action.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.