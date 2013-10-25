An Enormous 11-Acre Artwork In Belfast Requires A Helicopter To Appreciate It Fully

If you’re in Belfast before December, you might want to consider a helicopter ride.
That’s the only way you’ll truly able to appreciate a huge artwork that’s sitting in the city’s Titanic quarter.
The artwork, titled “Wish,” shows the face of an anonymous six-year-old local Belfast girl.
It was created by Cuban-American artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada out of 2,000 tonnes of sand, 2,000 tonnes of soil and some 30,000 wooden pegs.
Of course, Belfast isn’t exactly know for its skyscrapers — the Belfast Telegraph reports that it is best seen by “helicopter, drone or when on a plane arriving into the city.”
This video shows what the artwork looks at from a low level, before rising up to reveal the full image:
It reportedly took 18 months to complete the 11 acre artwork, which was commissioned for the The Ulster Bank Belfast Festival.
“Belfast is an amazing city,” Rodriguez-Gerada told the Belfast Telegraph. “What I wanted to do was make a universal statement, which would go beyond Belfast.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.