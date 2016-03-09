This retailer has the worst advertisement for plus-size clothing we've ever seen

Shopping for apparel is notoriously different for curvy women.

Mainstream brands that carry larger sizes often only sell it online and leave it out of stores, The Huffington Post reported.

Further, one of the few places that has arguably been a safe haven for plus-size women to shop has been online — until now.

Lifestyle website Hello Giggles found a photo, pictured right, on shopping site Wish that advertised plus-size apparel in a scathing way.

The photo shows a thin model fitting both of her legs into one leg of the shorts. The faux leather shorts are on sale for $9.

Hello Giggles blogger Jess Goodwin did not appreciate the way plus-size apparel was portrayed.

“In this case, the way these shorts were advertised is not only offensive, but it communicates the underlying, taunting message that having a bigger body is a negative thing. It’s demeaning, and distasteful. We hope this gets looked into and taken down,” she wrote.

The image likely only added insult to the injury; plus size women often feel underserved in retail, according to research.

A survey executed by Paradigm for online retailer ModCloth revealed that many plus-size women are dissatisfied with the apparel that’s available to them, with 74% per cent of the women surveyed claiming to be “frustrated” with shopping and 65% saying they felt “excluded.”

It’s further evidence that the body positive movement still might have some detractors.

Recently, curvy model Ashley Graham appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, suggesting that society has loosened its traditionally stringent beauty standards.

But amid praise, there was backlash — namely from former Sports Illustrated model Cheryl Tiegs and maligned video blogger Nicole Arbour. Their criticism, though arguably unwarranted, served as a cold reminder that not everyone is on board with the idea that beauty can come in all sizes.

Meanwhile, the distaste for plus-size shoppers is downright foolish; according to industry research firm NPD Group., the sector is worth $17.5 billion.

