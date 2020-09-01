Wish, the online marketplace known for its rock-bottom prices, confidentially files to go public

Wish.com Wish is an online marketplace selling goods from more than one million merchants.

E-commerce site Wish said Monday it has confidentially filed to go public.

The company did not disclose whether it planned to go public via an IPO or direct listing.

Wish was last valued at $US11.2 billion in a $US300 million Series H funding round led by General Atlantic in August 2019.

The company did not disclose any of its financial information or share whether it planned to go public via an IPO or direct listing.

Wish was last valued at $US11.2 billion in a $US300 million Series H funding round led by General Atlantic in August 2019. It has more than 70 million active users and over one million registered merchants, according to the company. Its vendors sell everything from apparel and home goods to electronics.

Much of Wish’s business was built on shipping cheap goods directly from sellers and manufactures in China. At the time of its latest funding round, it said it would look to “expand its merchant footprint in Europe and North America,” according to a press release.

Wish was founded in 2010 by former Google engineer Peter Szulczewski, who is currently the company’s CEO.

