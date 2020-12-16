Wish reportedly prices IPO at $24 per share, will raise $1.1 billion at a valuation of $17 billion

Wish parent company ContextLogic priced its shares at $US24 each on Tuesday ahead of its IPO, Bloomberg first reported.

Wish’s parent company ContextLogic priced its shares at $US24 each on Tuesday ahead of its initial public offering, Bloomberg first reported.

The final price came in at the top end of its previously expected range of $US22 to $US24.

Wish’s IPO will raise as much as $US1.1 billion in funds for the company, giving it an initial valuation of $US17 billion on a fully diluted basis, according to Bloomberg. The e-commerce platform will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol “WISH.”

In its last private funding round led by General Atlantic in August 2019, when the San Francisco-based company raised $US300 million, Wish was valued at $US11 billion. The firm had a near $US9 billion valuation in late 2017.

The company has raised a total of $US2.1 billion in private funding since its founding in 2010, according to data from Crunchbase.



Wish was created by former Google engineer Piotr Szulczewski. The e-commerce platform relies on a personalised visual browsing experience rather than the traditional search and go shopping habits facilitated by a search bar.

Wish’s catalogue has grown to more than 150 million items, and it sells nearly 2 million items per day, according to its S-1 filing. The company did $US1.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and is not yet profitable.

Wish will forge ahead with its IPO, unlike Roblox and Affirm, who both postponed their previously planned December IPOs following the strong showings by DoorDash and Airbnb.

According to Bloomberg data, US listings have already raised a record $US156 billion in 2020, in part fuelled by the rise in blank-check special-purpose acquisition companies.

Lead underwriters of the offering include Goldman Sachs,JPMorgan, and Bank of America.

