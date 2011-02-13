UPSET ALERT: No. 14 Wisconsin Knocks Off No. 1 Ohio State

Photo: Buckys5thquarter.com

No. 1 Ohio State’s perfect season came to an end today as it lost 71-67 at No. 14 Wisconsin.Despite the Buckeyes (24-1) season-long dominance, this victory really isn’t too much of a surprise. The Badgers (19-5) are a good, experienced team, and especially tough at home, where they’re 14-0 this year.



Junior guard Jordan Taylor’s 21-point outburst in the second-half keyed a 15-point comeback for the win. He finished with 27 points overall.

It’s the second time in four months Wisconsin has knocked off a top-ranked, undefeated Ohio State squad. On October 16 Wisconsin football defeated Ohio State 31-18 in Madison.

