The Wisconsin Union Protests Have Now Reached FOX News HQ In NYC

Everyone’s a protester.



The winter of the nation’s discontent has reached Fox News. Literally.

If you watched Glenn Beck‘s show last night you will recall he opened with a live camera shot of crowd’s outside Fox News’ studios in midtown Manhattan. I think it was only a matter of minutes before Beck connected that crowd, to the one in Wisconsin and then to the Middle East.

Ed Schultz also caught the opening and took it upon himself to walk across the street to find out what people were so angry about.

The protester he spoke to were in fact union protestors who connected Fox to the Tea Party whose Wisconsin representatives are essentially trying to break the unions.

Short version: Fox is getting a taste of its own medicine. Naturally it is good for media business.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

