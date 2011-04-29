Wisconsin Union Battle Leads To Recall Campaign Tsunami

Wisconsin Democrats filed more than 2,500 signatures today to recall Republican State Senator Robert Cowles of Green Bay, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.



It is the ninth petition filed in an unprecedented wave of recall campaigns that targets both Republicans and Democrats.

The recalls are widely seen as a referenda on Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s anti-union law and a proxy for a national battle over public-sector unions. As outside interest groups pour money to both sides, the recalls are already on pace to set state campaign spending records.

So far, petitions have been filed to recall six Republicans and three target Democrats. Three recall committees targeting Democrats failed to collect enough signatures.

The senators are:

Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay)

Alberta Darling (R-River Hills)

Sheila Harsdorf (R-River Falls)

Randy Hopper (R-Fond du Lac)

Dan Kapanke (R-La Crosse)

Luther Olsen (R-Ripon)

Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay)

Jim Holperin (D-Conover)

Robert Wirch (D-Pleasant Prairie)

As we previously noted, most of the Republicans come from very red districts, with the exception of Kapanke. Hopper lives with his 25-year-old mistress, which could also pose a problem for the Republicans.

The three Democrats, on the other hand, come from swing districts that went for Walker in 2010. Holperin – who barely scraped by in 2008 – is particularly vulnerable. Sean Trende at RealClearPolitics has the numbers here.

Wisconsin’s election board has asked a court for more time to review the petitions and allow challenges to the signatures, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. If the court agrees, the elections will take place July 12.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.