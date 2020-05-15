'We're the Wild West': Unmasked Wisconsinites crowd bars after the state Supreme Court struck down the governor's stay-at-home order

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images People protest the coronavirus shutdown in front of the State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday voted 4-3 in favour of overturning Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack described the emergency rule, imposed by Health Secretary Andrea Palm, as a “controlling, subjective judgment.”

Justice Rebecca Dallet, however, said the decision would “undoubtedly go down as one of the most blatant examples of judicial activism in this court’s history. And it will be Wisconsinites who pay the price.”

As Wisconsinites descended on bars across the state, Evers accused the high court and Republican-controlled legislature of causing “chaos.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday voted 4-3 in favour of overturning Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack described the emergency rule, imposed by Health Secretary Andrea Palm, as a “controlling, subjective judgment.”

Justice Rebecca Dallet, however, said the decision would “undoubtedly go down as one of the most blatant examples of judicial activism in this court’s history. And it will be Wisconsinites who pay the price.”

As Wisconsinites descended on bars across the state, Evers accused the high court and Republican-controlled legislature of causing “chaos.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to revoke Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus stay-at-home order was met with jubilation and crowded bars on Wednesday.

According to local news outlets, several bars made the decision to open within hours of the high court handing down a 4-3 vote that the Evers administration doesn’t have the authority to extend the lockdown until May 26. The Tavern League of Wisconsin went so far as to share the news on Facebook: “You can OPEN IMMEDIATELY!” it told members.

At the Iron Hog Saloon, in Port Washington, unmasked patrons ignored social-distancing rules over drinks. Chad Arndt, the owner, told WISN that he instituted more cleaning protocols but understood that people might be afraid of falling sick and choose to stay home.

“I hope they respect my feelings that I would like to come out, and I would like to start getting the economy going again,” he said.

Gary Bertram, a patron, agreed. “If people want to quarantine, quarantine. If you don’t want to quarantine, don’t quarantine. Go out and do what you normally do,” he told WISN.

45 minutes after the bars open in Wisconsin…. pic.twitter.com/xqaDlS6ajP — Nick's bar (@nicksonsec) May 14, 2020

At Jake’s Supper Club, in Menomonie, tables were placed further apart, staff wore face masks, and hand sanitizer was available,WQOW reported. But owner Peter Gruetzmacher admitted that patrons “all kind of consider themselves family,” which might complicate social-distancing efforts.

A patron at Limanski’s Pub told TMJ-4 that he thought the risk when going to a bar for drinks was roughly on par with when someone steps out to buy groceries.

Nice job by the @gbpressgazette of capturing Peak Wisconsin. The state Supreme Court strikes down the Safer at Home order, and it takes no time for bars to open and for a dozen people to gather at this Green Bay bar. And, hey, is that kid old enough to be behind the bar? pic.twitter.com/wMCXbanv0n — Jeff Ash (@jeffash26) May 14, 2020

“We’re the Wild West,” Evers told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on Wednesday night, reacting to scenes of celebration in bars statewide. “There are no restrictions at all across the state of Wisconsin … So at this point in time … there is nothing that’s compelling people to do anything other than having chaos here.”

‘I can’t believe there’s a state in the nation with this type of chaos’

So far, Wisconsin has more than 10,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 421 deaths, based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

For the majority, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack described the emergency rule as a “controlling, subjective judgment.” But liberal Justice Rebecca Dallet dissented, saying the ruling “undoubtedly go down as one of the most blatant examples of judicial activism in this court’s history. And it will be Wisconsinites who pay the price.”

The Supreme Court ruling gave closed business the green light to reopen, removed limits on the size of public gatherings, and granted people permission to travel, the Associated Press reported.

“Today, Republican legislators convinced four members of the state Supreme Court to throw the state into chaos. They have provided no plan. There’s no question among anybody that people are going to get sick. Republicans own that chaos,” Evers said, according to AP.

And just because the Supreme Court says it’s okay to open, doesn’t mean that science does. We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors and our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 14, 2020

Schools remain shut, and local governments retain the ability to impose restrictions. Dane County authorities immediately enforced a mandate that mirrored the statewide order while city officials in Milwaukee announced that their existing stay-at-home rules would stay in place.

“In the meantime, we’re going to have 72 counties doing their own thing,” Evers said, per AP. “I can’t believe there’s a state in the nation with this type of chaos.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump applauded the Supreme Court’s decision, touting Wisconsinites’ desire to “get on with their lives.”

The Great State of Wisconsin, home to Tom Tiffany’s big Congressional Victory on Tuesday, was just given another win. Its Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open. The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

Evers’ stay-at-home order went into effect in March and affected schools and nonessential businesses. It was set to end on April 24, but Health and Human Services Secretary Andrea Palm, who was appointed by the governor, extended it to May 26, launching a legal battle to reopen the state.

In the hours after the Supreme Court ruling, #RIPAmerica was trending on Twitter and social media was overrun with angry reactions to the news emerging out of Wisconsin.

According to Google Trends, Wisconsin is being Very Wisconsin tonight pic.twitter.com/spyZ3ezUzJ — Rachel Piper (@RachelTachel) May 14, 2020

What are you boys and girls trying to do @SenateGOP? Thin out your base? Honestly, the @GOP should change its name to the US Fascist Party, owned by corporations and global oligarchs. #GOPGenocide #GOPBetrayedAmerica. Expect the rest of us in Nov. https://t.co/2jj8WzXzWm — Carolyn Shore Aresu (@CSAresu) May 14, 2020

RIP Wisconsin, 1848-2020 — Jake Perlman (@JDPerlman) May 14, 2020

I didn't know that something can be more stupider than the people in Florida doing reckless shit but….. …Wisconsin….y'all won stupidest state of the year. #RIPAmerica — ???? Nezukoooo0 ???? V.S. Coronavirus (@UntoldExtacy) May 14, 2020

Reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic has also led to conflict in other states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.