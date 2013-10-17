Wall Streeters Are Passing Around This Awful Email A Student Sent To A Recruiter

A student at the University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee is making waves in the financial world for all the wrong reasons after an awful email he sent to a recruiter is going viral.

The email — originally posted on BroBible — is a cringeworthy read in which the student reminds the recruiter about a zit he had when they met and reveals his fears about how a high-pressure job may affect his love life.

No update yet as to whether he landed his dream accounting job. We’re sceptical someone would be dumb enough to send this but here’s the full email from BroBible:

Subject: Question Hey REDACTED, We talked a couple weeks back at the UW-Milwaukee accounting night. (I was the one looking for equity research positions and had a zit on my lip that could have passed for a cold sore. Lol. Whew. It was not. You’re probably like, “uh.. What?” Maybe that helps you recall, maybe not. Not completely important, I suppose. Anyways, if you have a chance here is my question: (background first) I interviewed with BDO and Baker Tilly today, two firms that seem like good places to work, I believe they don’t kill you like a big 4. Tomorrow I have an interview with Deloitte :O somewhere I thought I’ve always wanted to work. Obviously I don’t have an offer so this is all hypothetical thinking, but if I get the job, the reality of the situation is that I’m getting old. 25. I know you can’t force love and I know it just comes when you’re not looking, but would working for a big four completely squash any possibilities for potential relationships if one came along? Is working for a big four a potential career – love trade off? I mean, I like money(as do most females) but love is…great :) What are your thoughts? Thanks! REDACTED Sent from my iPhone

ADDENDUM: BroBible has assured doubters that the email is from a male, given the “I like money(as do most females)” line.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.