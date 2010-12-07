College Newspaper Shames Wisconsin Students Who Scalped Rose Bowl Tickets On Facebook

Photo: AP

The Badger Herald, an independent student newspaper of the University of Wisconsin, published a piece last night entitled “The Worst People on Campus“, which names 35 students that put their Rose Bowl tickets up for sale on Facebook mere hours after they went on sale to the public.The Badgers had 5,800 student tickets for sale starting at 9:00 p.m. last night and all were gone by 9:20.



Within two hours, the 35 students named by The Herald had offered their tickets for as much as $250 above the face value of $150. (Via Deadpsin.)

The Herald declares:

“Truly, there is a special place in Hell for people who buy Rose Bowl tickets with the sole intention of profiting from them.”

People buy tickets at face value and quickly spin them off on sites like StubHub and eBay all the time, but The Herald deems this is a particularly egregious offence by students because of the limited number of tickets available and the limited funds of fellow classmates that desperately want to go to the game.

The Badgers will be making their first appearance in Pasadena since 2000.

