Wisconsin Sikhs Finally Allowed Back Inside Their Temple

Photo: AP Images

The FBI has finished its investigation of the Milwaukee-area Sikh temple where Wade Michael Page killed six people last week, and its members are eager to get inside.”My life, it’s wrapped around the gurdwara,” Harpreet Singh told The Associated Press. “Our heart aches when we see it from a distance and are not able to get there.”



The FBI’s investigation at the temple ended today, according to the AP, meaning Sikh leaders and construction crews were allowed inside to repair bullet holes and remove blood stains, among other maintenance.

Sikh leaders told the AP their goal is to reopen Friday morning.

DON’T MISS: The Names And Faces Of Those Killed In Sunday’s Attack On A Sikh Temple >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.