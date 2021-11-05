A Wisconsin school district canceled all of its classes ahead of a reported Proud Boys protest at the district’s headquarters

‘Welcome To Wisconsin’ signage at the Beloit Travel Wisconsin Welcome Center on October 12, 2018 in Beloit, Wisconsin Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A Wisconsin school district canceled all of its classes on Friday ahead of a reported Proud Boys protest at the district’s headquarters.

Beloit School District said in a notice on its website that it closed its buildings due to “safety concerns for our students and staff” after consulting with local police.

“Considering the behaviors, actions, and language of certain groups who do not consider the safety and well-being of others, our buildings are closed and there is no school today,” the district said.

“We have zero-tolerance for hate speech, violence, or threats made against our staff and District,” the district continued. “We stand together as a District and community against all forms of hate and racism.”

Wisconsin’s chapter of the Proud Boys – a group of far-right extremists calling themselves “western chauvinists” that were among those who stormed the US Capitol during the January 6 riot – told Gateway Pundit that members would rally outside the district’s building in response to an alleged incident of abuse.

According to local news station WTVO, a Beloit parent claimed that a teacher taped a COVID-19 mask to a student’s face.

The district superintendent denied the allegation and Beloit’s police department said last week that they investigated the claim and found no evidence to back it up.

The person who reported the abuse gave “multiple inconsistencies in the information provided to police and to the media,” according to the police statement.

Beloit police also said teachers and administrators at the school have been threatened since the allegation was made.

The district did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A city communications official would not confirm to Insider if Friday’s rally was organized by the Proud Boys.