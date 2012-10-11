WISCONSIN LAWMAKER: 'Some Girls Rape Easy'

Photo: Wisconsin State Legislature

Some Republican lawmakers apparently haven’t gotten the memo about not making offensive comments about rape. On Wednesday, Wisconsin state Representative Roger Rivard recounted to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the advice his father gave him about premarital sex.



Via MJS:

“He also told me one thing, ‘If you do (have premarital sex), just remember, consensual sex can turn into rape in an awful hurry,’ ” Rivard said. “Because all of a sudden a young lady gets pregnant and the parents are madder than a wet hen and she’s not going to say, ‘Oh, yeah, I was part of the program.’ All that she has to say or the parents have to say is it was rape because she’s underage. And he just said, ‘Remember, Roger, if you go down that road, some girls,’ he said, ‘they rape so easy.’

“What the whole genesis of it was, it was advice to me, telling me, ‘If you’re going to go down that road, you may have consensual sex that night and then the next morning it may be rape.’ So the way he said it was, ‘Just remember, Roger, some girls, they rape so easy. It may be rape the next morning.'”

Interestingly, Rivard was actually clarifying comments he made to another Wisconsin newspaper last December, when he said the same “some girls rape easy” line, in reference to a case in which a 17-year-old high school senior was charged with sexual assault for having sex with an underage girl.

While appalling, Rivard’s comments normally wouldn’t reverberate much outside of his home state. But his comments come as the national Democratic Party ramps up its campaign to cast the GOP as anti-women. And liberals are already pointing out that Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan endorsed Rivard’s re-election bid in August.

There’s even a picture of Ryan with Rivard on the state lawmaker’s campaign website:

Photo: Rivard For Assembly

