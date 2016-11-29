Wisconsin elections commission: Recount expected to uphold Trump's win

State election officials in Wisconsin say they have found no indication that election results were or could have been tampered with, and they fully expect a recount to uphold President-elect Donald Trump’s win in the Badger state, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Trump won Wisconsin by a narrow margin of just more than 20,000 votes. But Green Party candidate Jill Stein has led a charge to recount the votes in Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Stein’s campaign on Monday moved forward with steps to initiate a recount in Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin election officials refuted Stein’s suggestions that fraud played any role in the result of the November 8 election.

“This was a hack-riddled election,” Stein claimed upon filing the recount. Separately, Trump tweeted Sunday that “millions of people who voted illegally” without citing any evidence. He alleged widespread fraud in the states of California, Virginia, and New Hampshire.

According to Wisconsin State Elections Commission chair Mark Thomsen, a Democrat, blasted such claims. He told the Journal that Trump’s remarks were “an insult to the people that run our elections.”

“I’ve never seen this kind of attack on poll workers, and on how this system works,” Thomsen said.

Wisconsin’s elections supervisor, Ross Hein, told the Journal “to access the equipment, you would have to actually get your hands on it,” because the machines do not connect to the internet.

The Obama administration has also thrown cold water on the claims. A statement from an administration official late last week said that “we stand behind our election results, which accurately reflect the will of the American people.”

The Clinton campaign’s top lawyer said Saturday that the campaign would participate in Stein’s recount efforts in Wisconsin, but said there was a lack of “actionable evidence” of any foul play. It said it would take a similar approach if Stein followed through with efforts in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

