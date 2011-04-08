WISCONSIN RECALL: Dems Will File Second Recall Petition Today

Photo: AP

Riding the tide of Tuesday’s Supreme Court vote, Wisconsin Democrats now say they have enough signatures for a recall election of state Sen. Randy Hopper.Volunteers plan to deliver the petition to the state Government Accountability Board this afternoon, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.



Hopper, a Republican from Fond du Lac, is the second target of a union-backed campaign to recall state senators who voted for a bill to sharply limit collective bargaining rights for Wisconsin’s public-sector employees. A petition to recall state Sen. Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse, was filed last Friday.

The recall campaign – which will eventually target Gov. Scott Walker – gained momentum from Tuesday’s strong voter turnout (nearly 1.5 million). And though a recount is all but guaranteed, JoAnn Kloppenburg’s narrow win was a major victory for union supporters.

It is unclear how successful the recall efforts will be, however. As Sean Trende at RealClearPolitics points out, most of the targeted senators come from districts that trend more Republican than the rest of the state. Kapanke – who comes from a fairly Democratic district – might be in trouble, but Hopper is likely to survive a recall election.

