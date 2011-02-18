For Anyone Who Thinks Wisconsin State Workers Are Overpaid...

Paul Ryan and everyone else freaking out at the Wisconsin’s striking state employees keep getting one fact wrong.



Wisconsin’s public sector workers get paid LESS than the private sector.

You can see this in a couple of charts from economist Menzie Chinn. First, national compensation by education level. Public workers earn less at every level except for high school dropouts.

Second, here’s how this breaks down in Wisconsin. Real annual compensation is 4.8% lower for public sector workers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.