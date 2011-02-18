PHOTOS: Students And Public Workers Protesting The Anti-Union Bill In Wisconsin, As Democrats Flee The State

Photo: heytherejesus via Flickr

The massive three day protest in Wisconsin against an anti-union bill that would curtail the bargaining rights of public employees culminated on Thursday as Democrats fled the state to avoid voting on the legislation. The Republicans needed at least one Democrat present to have quorum.



The Wisconsin Senate adjourned at the end of the day unsuccessful to carry ut the vote, as even the police was unable to round a single Democrat to show up in the state capitol.

