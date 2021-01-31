Pro-Trump priest who performed exorcisms to support false claims of election fraud leaves Wisconsin diocese

Sarah Hill/Getty Images A Church in Madison, Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin priest who performed exorcisms to assist baseless claims of election fraud has left his diocese.

The Diocese of Madison said former reverend John Zuhlsdorf will relocate “to pursue other opportunities.”

John Zuhlsdorf, also known as Fr. Z, has a popular blog where he said: “There is a catholic Antifa now.”

In a statement, the Diocese of Madison said Reverend John Zuhlsdorf, known online as Fr. Z, will relocate “to pursue other opportunities,” and that the decision was made mutually, according to the Independent.

Zuhlsdorf live-streamed the exorcisms, which have since been removed from YouTube.

In one broadcast, Fr. Z, as he was known online: said: “As exorcists will confirm, the demons are very good with electronic equipment,” reported the Independent. A seeming reference to Trump supporters’ baseless claim that voting machinery was rigged in the presidential election.



Zuhlsdorf claimed he had received permission to perform them by Bishop J. Hying, the Associated Press reported.

Bishop Hying told the National Catholic Reporter that he did not give permission to conduct exorcisms related to “partisan political activity” but rather “for the intention of alleviation from the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Fr. Z also has a popular blog on which his most recent post is a personal note from January 15 in which he mentions the “present atmosphere of ‘cancel culture’ now infecting the Church, as well as the media and streets,” and adds, “there is a catholic Antifa now.”

He also discusses leaving the Diocese of Madison and says: “My years in my adoptive Diocese of Madison have been fruitful on many levels.

“I thank God and many others who have been so good to me here. I’ll be around, however, and I won’t be a stranger.”

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops says exorcisms are “a specific form of prayer that the Church uses against the power of the devil.”

