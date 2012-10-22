UPDATE: There's Been A Shooting At A Wisconsin Mall, 3 Have Been Killed, Suspect Has Been Found Dead

Photo: WISN.com

UPDATE 3:55 PM EST:Here’s the latest on an apparent shooting at a spa near a mall in Brookfield, Wisconsin.



According to the AP, the suspect Radcliffe Brown Deer has been found dead. There were no additional details at the time.

As of this update, the AP reports that three have died and four are wounded.

UPDATE 3:15 PM EST:

There are no reported deaths yet, but 7 people are injured and at the hospital. The current thinking, according to reports via MSNBC is that the genesis is a domestic dispute between the shooter and someone at the Azana Salon and Spa.

What’s ominous is that the shooter’s whereabouts are currently undisclosed, and the hospital is on lockdown.







ORIGINAL POST: Just breaking now. Few details. More to come.

CNN is reporting that at least 7 people were injured at a mall shooting in Brookfield Wisconsin. The shooting reportedly took place at the Azana Salon and Spa, right across the street from the mall.

There are no reported deaths at the moment, according to this CNN report.

There’s a live broadcast at WISN.com.

