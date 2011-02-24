WISCONSIN GOVERNOR WALKER: "I've Got 5,000-6,000 Layoff Notices Ready"

I’ve got a baseball bat in my office, and I can’t wait to fire these people.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There’s nothing like a politician speaking candidly to a reporter he thinks is actually a huge prospective donor.In case you haven’t heard the tape yet, here’s what Wisconsin governor Scott Walker said to a reporter who called him and pretended to be billionaire David Koch:



Walker: “I got layoff notices ready… and 5 to 6 thousand state workers will get notices […] If they think I’m caving, they’ve been asleep for the past 8 years…. I don’t budge.”

Murphy-as-Koch: Bring a baseball bat. That’s what I’d do.

Walker: I have one in my office; you’d be happy with that. I have a slugger with my name on it.

Of course, that’s pretty much what Walker has been telling state Democrats and voters, too. So this may be the first time in history a governor is actually saying what he thinks.

Full audiotape here >

