Wisconsin Governor Praises Aaron Rodgers, Disses Brett Favre

New Wisconsin governor Scott Walker was on CNBC this morning to talk about turning his state into a Midwest haven for business.
BORING.
Let’s talk about football instead! Walker was asked for his thoughts on the Green Bay Packers, who he’s obviously rooting for this weekend, and offered a rather cutting (and mostly true) assessment of quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
“He’s every bit as good as Brett Favre was a few years ago, he just doesn’t throw interceptions.”
Here’s the video:
