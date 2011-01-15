Wisconsin Governor Praises Aaron Rodgers, Disses Brett Favre

New Wisconsin governor Scott Walker was on CNBC this morning to talk about turning his state into a Midwest haven for business.



BORING.

Let’s talk about football instead! Walker was asked for his thoughts on the Green Bay Packers, who he’s obviously rooting for this weekend, and offered a rather cutting (and mostly true) assessment of quarterback Aaron Rodgers:

“He’s every bit as good as Brett Favre was a few years ago, he just doesn’t throw interceptions.”

Here’s the video:



Get more videos on the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.